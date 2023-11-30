Rhumbline Advisers Has $3.32 Million Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,499 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Verint Systems were worth $3,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period.

Verint Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Verint Systems stock opened at $25.13 on Thursday. Verint Systems Inc. has a one year low of $18.41 and a one year high of $40.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.27, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.09). Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $210.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRNT. TheStreet downgraded Verint Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer downgraded Verint Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Verint Systems from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Verint Systems from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Verint Systems from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Insider Activity at Verint Systems

In related news, insider Peter Fante sold 1,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $41,949.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,660.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Verint Systems news, President Elan Moriah sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $56,613.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 99,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,295. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 1,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $41,949.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,660.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,511 shares of company stock valued at $261,144 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

