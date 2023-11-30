Rhumbline Advisers Has $3.33 Million Stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,164 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in SentinelOne were worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 3.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 57.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 3.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne stock opened at $19.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.30. SentinelOne, Inc. has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $21.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 0.28.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.47% and a negative net margin of 74.19%. The firm had revenue of $149.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ric Smith sold 15,621 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $274,460.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 513,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,014,675.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 9,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $164,683.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 415,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,292,340.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 15,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $274,460.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 513,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,014,675.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 280,298 shares of company stock worth $4,624,780 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on S. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on SentinelOne from $13.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on SentinelOne from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.21.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

