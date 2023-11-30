Rhumbline Advisers Has $3.35 Million Stake in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 320,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,839 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in RPT Realty were worth $3,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of RPT Realty by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,659,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,629,000 after buying an additional 73,971 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in RPT Realty by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,016,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,964,000 after purchasing an additional 210,624 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in RPT Realty by 1.4% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,582,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,108,000 after purchasing an additional 105,492 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in RPT Realty by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,514,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,892,000 after purchasing an additional 122,443 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in RPT Realty by 39.9% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,180,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty Stock Performance

Shares of RPT opened at $11.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. RPT Realty has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $11.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.46. The firm has a market cap of $993.40 million, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.65.

RPT Realty Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is currently 109.81%.

RPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of RPT Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

