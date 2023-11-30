Rhumbline Advisers Has $3.42 Million Holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,163 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Ichor were worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ichor by 62.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,404,000 after acquiring an additional 79,674 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 12.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Ichor by 9.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Ichor by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 14,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $515,693.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 57,485 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,933.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Ichor stock opened at $26.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.08 and a 200-day moving average of $31.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $39.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.63 million, a PE ratio of -45.81 and a beta of 2.01.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Ichor had a positive return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $196.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Ichor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ichor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Ichor from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.83.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

