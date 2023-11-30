Rhumbline Advisers Has $3.54 Million Position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,633 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.13% of Sage Therapeutics worth $3,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAGE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 63.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after acquiring an additional 10,134 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,625,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,088,000 after acquiring an additional 46,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 4.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 844,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,958,000 after acquiring an additional 33,218 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on SAGE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $49.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $105.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.78.

Sage Therapeutics Price Performance

Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $19.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.33 and a 200-day moving average of $31.83. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $59.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.12.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.64) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,779.62% and a negative return on equity of 59.46%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.98 EPS for the current year.

Sage Therapeutics Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

