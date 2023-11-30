Rhumbline Advisers Has $3.65 Million Position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $3,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KALU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,617,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,471,000 after purchasing an additional 22,167 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,902,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,697,000 after purchasing an additional 40,795 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,383,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,072,000 after purchasing an additional 51,754 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,615,000 after purchasing an additional 265,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 20.6% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 815,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,846,000 after acquiring an additional 139,145 shares in the last quarter.

Kaiser Aluminum Price Performance

Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $57.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.82 million, a P/E ratio of 71.16 and a beta of 1.34. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $53.67 and a one year high of $94.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 380.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.75.

Kaiser Aluminum Profile

(Free Report)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

