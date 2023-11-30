Rhumbline Advisers Has $3.65 Million Stock Position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 88,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,959 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $3,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the second quarter worth about $2,013,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stewart Information Services by 14.8% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Stewart Information Services by 144.3% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 375,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,434,000 after acquiring an additional 221,565 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Stewart Information Services by 0.6% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 57,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 0.6% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 215,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Stewart Information Services Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:STC opened at $46.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.70 and a 200 day moving average of $43.47. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 52 week low of $36.01 and a 52 week high of $51.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 1.07.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $601.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.37 million. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Stewart Information Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.44%.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates through Title and Real Estate Solutions segments. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

