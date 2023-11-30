Rhumbline Advisers Increases Position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 99,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,914 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in AdvanSix were worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASIX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AdvanSix in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in AdvanSix by 30.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in AdvanSix in the first quarter valued at $159,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in AdvanSix in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in AdvanSix by 77.2% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ASIX. CL King reduced their target price on AdvanSix from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of AdvanSix from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of AdvanSix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

AdvanSix Stock Performance

NYSE ASIX opened at $26.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.57. The firm has a market cap of $712.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.86. AdvanSix Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.92 and a 12-month high of $44.57.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.35). AdvanSix had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $322.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

AdvanSix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is 19.57%.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

