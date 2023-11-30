Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stake in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 200,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,913 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $3,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,935,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,291,000 after acquiring an additional 148,348 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,637,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,557,000 after acquiring an additional 997,254 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,086,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,832,000 after acquiring an additional 111,174 shares in the last quarter. Ancient Art L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $29,618,000. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,616,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,756,000 after acquiring an additional 249,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAVE. StockNews.com began coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Spirit Airlines from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Spirit Airlines from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet lowered Spirit Airlines from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Spirit Airlines from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

Spirit Airlines Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of SAVE stock opened at $15.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.99. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.68 and a twelve month high of $21.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.10. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 13.33% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

Spirit Airlines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd.

Spirit Airlines Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

