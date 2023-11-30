Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Buckle were worth $3,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKE. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Buckle by 2,840.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Buckle by 58.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Buckle by 733.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Buckle in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Buckle by 250.0% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Buckle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BKE opened at $38.90 on Thursday. The Buckle, Inc. has a one year low of $30.18 and a one year high of $50.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.07.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.09. Buckle had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 53.94%. The business had revenue of $303.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. Buckle’s payout ratio is currently 30.57%.

Insider Transactions at Buckle

In other news, SVP Kelli D. Molczyk bought 715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.13 per share, for a total transaction of $26,547.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 85,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,162,102.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BKE. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Buckle from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

