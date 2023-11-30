Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,680 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,782 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $3,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Silica in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 164.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,003 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in U.S. Silica in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Silica in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Silica stock opened at $11.21 on Thursday. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $14.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.85 million, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.59.

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.20 million. U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bryan Adair Shinn sold 41,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $583,504.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,419,183 shares in the company, valued at $19,953,712.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on U.S. Silica in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

