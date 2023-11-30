Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stock Position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 286,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,454 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $3,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HAIN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 23.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 31.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 13,987 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson purchased 10,000 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,360. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 16,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven R. Golliher acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.16 per share, with a total value of $304,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 36,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,543.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 73,175 shares of company stock valued at $768,525 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $10.45 on Thursday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.36 and a 12 month high of $22.14. The stock has a market cap of $937.47 million, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.61.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $425.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The Hain Celestial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

