Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 19,078 Shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,141 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,078 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Gogo were worth $3,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gogo in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Gogo by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gogo by 432.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Gogo by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Gogo by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

GOGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Gogo from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Gogo from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Gogo from $22.50 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Gogo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Gogo from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gogo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

In related news, EVP Karen Jackson sold 33,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $342,677.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,850.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GOGO opened at $10.06 on Thursday. Gogo Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $17.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.43.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Gogo had a net margin of 38.95% and a negative return on equity of 263.04%. The firm had revenue of $97.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gogo Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation-North America, Commercial Aviation-Rest of World, and Business Aviation segments. Its platform include networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software.

