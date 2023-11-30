Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 3,995 Shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 417,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $3,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HOPE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $14,687,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Hope Bancorp by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,308,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,954,000 after buying an additional 1,092,042 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Hope Bancorp by 378.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 945,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,116,000 after buying an additional 747,719 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hope Bancorp by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,013,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,779,000 after buying an additional 469,232 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Hope Bancorp by 565.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 384,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after buying an additional 326,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ HOPE opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $13.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.19.

Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $143.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.18 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Hope Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hope Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $28,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,748. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business-related financing needs; real estate loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, auto, credit card, and personal loans.

