Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 55,348 Shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,348 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in IonQ were worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IONQ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of IonQ by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 813,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,002,000 after buying an additional 330,481 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of IonQ by 222.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 24,208 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,988,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IonQ by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 77,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 19,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IonQ by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

Get IonQ alerts:

IonQ Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:IONQ opened at $12.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.40. IonQ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $21.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 2.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IonQ ( NYSE:IONQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.09). IonQ had a negative return on equity of 22.83% and a negative net margin of 681.33%. The company had revenue of $6.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IONQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of IonQ from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of IonQ from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of IonQ from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of IonQ from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IonQ has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

View Our Latest Report on IONQ

About IonQ

(Free Report)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.