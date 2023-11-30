Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 791 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $3,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in CSW Industrials by 126.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in CSW Industrials by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 58,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in CSW Industrials in the 2nd quarter worth $294,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 11.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 5.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $174,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,447,855.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Price Performance

NASDAQ CSWI opened at $177.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.70 and a 12 month high of $190.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.01.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.06. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $203.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CSW Industrials in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

