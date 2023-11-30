Rhumbline Advisers Purchases New Holdings in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 87,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RHHBY. Saratoga Research & Investment Management lifted its stake in Roche by 26.7% during the first quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,691,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,668,000 after purchasing an additional 356,469 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in Roche during the second quarter worth $5,757,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Roche by 36.8% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 246,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,434,000 after purchasing an additional 66,373 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Roche by 19.5% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 258,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,892,000 after purchasing an additional 42,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Roche by 26.9% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 131,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 27,811 shares during the last quarter.

Get Roche alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RHHBY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Roche from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. TD Cowen cut their target price on Roche from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.50.

Roche Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:RHHBY opened at $33.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.62 and a 200-day moving average of $36.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Roche Holding AG has a 52-week low of $31.77 and a 52-week high of $41.71.

Roche Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of oncology, neuroscience, infectious diseases, immunology, hemophilia, ophthalmology, dermatology, respiratory, anemia, inflammatory and autoimmune, and transplantation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHHBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.