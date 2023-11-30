Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) by 44.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,312 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,042 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Arch Resources were worth $3,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Resources by 2.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Resources by 1.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Arch Resources by 113.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Resources by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Resources by 1.7% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARCH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $197.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Arch Resources Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ARCH stock opened at $162.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.86. Arch Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.42 and a fifty-two week high of $175.10.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The energy company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.65. Arch Resources had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 58.01%. The company had revenue of $744.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 24.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arch Resources news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $26,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,905. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arch Resources news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $26,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,905. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.25, for a total transaction of $28,964.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,335.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,296 shares of company stock worth $909,037 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Resources

(Free Report)

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical products. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,263 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,450 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,087 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

