Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Holdings in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,561 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $3,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 601.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 51.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on RRR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “positive” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of RRR stock opened at $44.73 on Thursday. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.82 and a 12 month high of $51.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.81, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.67.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $411.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.87 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 159.42%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 28.65%.

Red Rock Resorts Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

