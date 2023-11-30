Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,207 Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Astec Industries were worth $3,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASTE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the first quarter worth $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 336.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 89.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 78.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ASTE shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Shares of ASTE stock opened at $31.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.97 and a 1 year high of $56.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.08 million, a P/E ratio of 40.09 and a beta of 1.55.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.65). Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

