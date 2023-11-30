Rhumbline Advisers Sells 4,103 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,103 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $3,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DFIN opened at $58.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.54. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.69 and a 1 year high of $59.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Donnelley Financial Solutions ( NYSE:DFIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.23. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th.

In other news, major shareholder Simcoe Capital Management, Llc sold 131,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total value of $7,335,656.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,062,016.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Simcoe Capital Management, Llc sold 131,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total value of $7,335,656.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,062,016.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Clay sold 1,575 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $78,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,706,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 382,668 shares of company stock valued at $21,184,925. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

