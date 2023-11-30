Rhumbline Advisers Sells 4,566 Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 88,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,566 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $3,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOCN. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 358.7% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DigitalOcean by 270.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in DigitalOcean by 28.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at $59,000. 56.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at DigitalOcean

In related news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 20,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $518,922.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 108,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,723,688.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 20,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $518,922.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 108,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,723,688.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yancey L. Spruill sold 149,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $4,324,948.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,699,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,756,045.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,969 shares of company stock worth $5,822,400 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Trading Up 1.3 %

DOCN opened at $30.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.10. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $51.69.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 16.09% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $177.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.57 million. Equities research analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on DigitalOcean from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America lowered DigitalOcean from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DigitalOcean from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DigitalOcean from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DigitalOcean has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.10.

DigitalOcean Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

