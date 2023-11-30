Rhumbline Advisers Takes Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 570,084 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITUB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Performance

Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $6.37 on Thursday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $6.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.66.

Itaú Unibanco Increases Dividend

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.01 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.0505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.00. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is 4.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Itaú Unibanco in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.10 price target on the stock.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

