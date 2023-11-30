Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stake in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $3,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,108,000 after purchasing an additional 366,855 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 24.1% in the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,105,000 after acquiring an additional 340,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 74.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 262,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,465,000 after acquiring an additional 111,822 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 40.3% during the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 374,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000,000 after buying an additional 107,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,779,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on KRYS shares. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.56.

Krystal Biotech Stock Performance

KRYS stock opened at $100.42 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -68.31 and a beta of 0.94. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.81 and a fifty-two week high of $132.68.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $3.89. The business had revenue of $8.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 million. Krystal Biotech’s revenue was up 8500.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Krystal Biotech

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.23, for a total value of $3,180,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,599,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,466,979.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.

