Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stock Holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,781 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $3,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $98,070,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 579.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,122,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,566,000 after purchasing an additional 957,438 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3,606.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 807,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,142,000 after purchasing an additional 786,122 shares in the last quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 1,391,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,313,000 after purchasing an additional 716,408 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 670,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,078,000 after buying an additional 335,000 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on SEAS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.64.

Insider Transactions at SeaWorld Entertainment

In other news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $193,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,174,337.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment Price Performance

SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $48.98 on Thursday. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.87 and a 1-year high of $68.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.77 and its 200 day moving average is $50.82.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 63.89%. The company had revenue of $548.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Featured Articles

