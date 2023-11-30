Richard G. Rawson Sells 3,500 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Stock

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) Director Richard G. Rawson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.36, for a total value of $400,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,143. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:NSP opened at $112.17 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $93.56 and a one year high of $131.09.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 177.45% and a net margin of 2.97%. On average, analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.25%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSP. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 2,100.0% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity during the third quarter worth $44,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 105.2% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 573.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

NSP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Insperity from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

