RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lowered its stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 63.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,319 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RLI during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RLI by 47.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RLI during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RLI during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Get RLI alerts:

RLI Price Performance

NYSE:RLI opened at $133.32 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.74. RLI Corp. has a 1-year low of $123.04 and a 1-year high of $149.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.39.

RLI Announces Dividend

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.53. RLI had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $331.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RLI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of RLI in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RLI in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of RLI from $151.00 to $148.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RLI

RLI Profile

(Free Report)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.