RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RLJ Lodging Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.80.

Shares of NYSE RLJ opened at $10.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.07. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59.

In other news, Director Nathaniel A. Davis sold 39,594 shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $390,792.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,585.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RLJ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 78,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2,291.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 254,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 243,900 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 88,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 31,501 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter worth $1,588,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 148,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

