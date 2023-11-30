Rosenblatt Securities Raises CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $245.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price target upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $200.00 to $245.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CRWD has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $192.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $208.79.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $234.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -571.80, a PEG ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.93. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $235.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.15.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,921 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $9,275,276.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,259,502.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $9,275,276.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,259,502.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $3,000,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 852,949 shares in the company, valued at $170,640,976.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,083 shares of company stock valued at $26,680,472 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 93,217.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,988,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,369,000 after acquiring an additional 22,964,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,230,000 after buying an additional 2,401,659 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,377,000 after buying an additional 244,613 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,516,000 after buying an additional 2,757,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,392,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,179,000 after buying an additional 70,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

