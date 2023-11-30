Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Receives Market Perform Rating from William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

ROVR has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rover Group from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rover Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Rover Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.71.

NASDAQ:ROVR opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.06. Rover Group has a 1-year low of $3.38 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 219.20 and a beta of 1.44.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Rover Group had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Rover Group will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rover Group news, major shareholder Group Next L.P. Foundry sold 170,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $1,097,370.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,780,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,432,128.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Rover Group news, major shareholder Group Next L.P. Foundry sold 170,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $1,097,370.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,780,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,432,128.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 34,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $242,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,977,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,237,197. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 499,730 shares of company stock worth $3,513,274 over the last quarter. Insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Rover Group by 96.3% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 73,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 36,157 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rover Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $808,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Rover Group by 165.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 148,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 92,326 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Rover Group by 24.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 87,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 16,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

