Rover Group’s (ROVR) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market perform rating on shares of Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet raised Rover Group from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Rover Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Rover Group from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Rover Group in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.71.

Rover Group stock opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.11 and a 200-day moving average of $6.06. Rover Group has a one year low of $3.38 and a one year high of $11.10. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.20 and a beta of 1.44.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Rover Group had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rover Group will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $114,633.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,970,070 shares in the company, valued at $32,276,669.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Group Next L.P. Foundry sold 170,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $1,097,370.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,780,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,432,128.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $114,633.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,970,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,276,669.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 499,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,513,274. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Rover Group by 96.3% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 73,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 36,157 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Rover Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,029,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rover Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $808,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Rover Group by 165.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 148,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 92,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Rover Group by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 87,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 16,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

