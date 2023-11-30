Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Sets New 52-Week High at $119.13

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $119.13 and last traded at $118.17, with a volume of 56639 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $117.51.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryanair has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.45.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $0.08. Ryanair had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Research analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Ryanair by 2.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,320,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,003,215,000 after acquiring an additional 259,703 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ryanair by 20.1% in the first quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 9,242,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $871,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,957 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Ryanair by 3.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,262,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $913,799,000 after purchasing an additional 273,942 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ryanair by 12.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,684,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $739,256,000 after purchasing an additional 715,572 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ryanair by 66.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,171,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $487,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,931 shares during the period. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

