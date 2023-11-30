Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 46,665 Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Stock

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 46,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $372,386.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,942,422 shares in the company, valued at $23,480,527.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund alerts:

On Monday, November 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 53,211 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $424,623.78.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 100 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $783.00.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,803 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $21,050.53.

On Monday, November 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 106,755 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.33 per share, with a total value of $782,514.15.

On Tuesday, October 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 54,077 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $376,375.92.

On Monday, October 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 211,503 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.27 per share, with a total value of $1,537,626.81.

On Friday, October 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 41,520 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.33 per share, for a total transaction of $304,341.60.

On Tuesday, October 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 4,323 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.21 per share, with a total value of $31,168.83.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 6,763 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.17 per share, with a total value of $48,490.71.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock opened at $8.13 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.04. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $9.53.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 5.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 23.2% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 55.6% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 17.7% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 24,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $3,324,000.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.