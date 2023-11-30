Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,042,692 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 38,957 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Sabre were worth $3,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Sabre by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 94,662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabre in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Sabre in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabre in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $510,000. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sabre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SABR opened at $3.64 on Thursday. Sabre Co. has a 12-month low of $2.99 and a 12-month high of $7.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.00.

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $740.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.52 million. Research analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sabre in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Sabre from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Sabre in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

In other Sabre news, insider Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total transaction of $507,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,667,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,453,413.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

