Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Srinivas Tallapragada Sells 10,000 Shares

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.32, for a total value of $2,253,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at $13,278,107.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Srinivas Tallapragada also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Salesforce alerts:

On Monday, November 20th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.11, for a total value of $2,231,100.00.

On Monday, November 13th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $2,128,600.00.

On Monday, November 6th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.23, for a total value of $2,072,300.00.

On Monday, October 30th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $1,990,000.00.

On Monday, October 23rd, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 561 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total value of $112,749.78.

On Monday, October 16th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.72, for a total value of $2,057,200.00.

On Monday, October 9th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total value of $2,055,900.00.

On Monday, October 2nd, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $2,015,800.00.

On Monday, September 25th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.06, for a total value of $2,050,600.00.

On Monday, September 18th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.25, for a total value of $2,152,500.00.

Salesforce Stock Up 2.4 %

CRM stock opened at $230.35 on Thursday. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $238.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $209.69 and its 200-day moving average is $213.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.13 billion, a PE ratio of 144.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler downgraded Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $268.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.39.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CRM

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter worth $233,743,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Salesforce during the second quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 374.1% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Salesforce during the third quarter worth $39,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.