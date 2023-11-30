Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Holdings Cut by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,360,491 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 275,453 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $53,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 290.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4,565.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Up 2.0 %

Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $22.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $994.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.27 and a fifty-two week high of $36.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.42.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Announces Dividend

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $102.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.52 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 9.35%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 46.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SASR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Sandy Spring Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in Central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, DC It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Investment Management.

