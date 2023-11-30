ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCSC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in ScanSource by 29.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 12,458 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ScanSource by 59.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ScanSource by 113.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 26,657 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in ScanSource by 1.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ScanSource by 2.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ScanSource news, insider John Charles Eldh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $76,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,215.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource Trading Up 1.5 %

ScanSource stock opened at $32.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.36. ScanSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.45.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.18). ScanSource had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $876.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of ScanSource from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ScanSource in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

