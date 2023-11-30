Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on STNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Price Performance

NYSE STNG opened at $54.06 on Wednesday. Scorpio Tankers has a 12 month low of $40.34 and a 12 month high of $64.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $291.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.96 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 46.07% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scorpio Tankers

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1,985.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 1,037.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 523 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 21,950.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 35.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 964 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

About Scorpio Tankers

(Get Free Report)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.