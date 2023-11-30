Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $4,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBCF opened at $23.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.53. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $17.93 and a 1 year high of $34.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida ( NASDAQ:SBCF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $137.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.13 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 5.07%. On average, research analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SBCF shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, mortgage, and insurance services through online and mobile banking solutions; and brokerage and annuity services.

