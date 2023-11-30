Short Interest in Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Grows By 91.6%

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, an increase of 91.6% from the October 31st total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Ajinomoto Trading Down 1.9 %

OTCMKTS AJINY opened at $37.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.13. Ajinomoto has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $42.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Ajinomoto had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ajinomoto in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Ajinomoto

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. The Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and flavored seasoning products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK Consommé, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazón, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients for foodservice and processed food manufacturers, processed foods, and restaurants, as well as industrial, retail, and other applications.

