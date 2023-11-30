Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.61

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.61 and traded as low as $15.44. Silvercrest Asset Management Group shares last traded at $15.58, with a volume of 39,970 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SAMG. StockNews.com raised Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $216.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.61.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $29.70 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is 62.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 1st quarter worth $186,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 184.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 9,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 161,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.