Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

SIX has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet raised Six Flags Entertainment from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.38.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SIX

Six Flags Entertainment Price Performance

NYSE SIX opened at $24.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.97. Six Flags Entertainment has a one year low of $18.29 and a one year high of $31.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 2.09.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.12). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $547.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.76 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, insider Aimee Williams-Ramey sold 11,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $284,353.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Six Flags Entertainment

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 219,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 13,005 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 46.7% in the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 135,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after buying an additional 43,099 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 593.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 33,301 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 3.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,477,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,451,000 after acquiring an additional 53,680 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $847,000. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.