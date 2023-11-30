Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $200.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SNOW. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Snowflake from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $201.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $189.52.

Snowflake Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $175.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.97 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.76. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $119.27 and a 12-month high of $193.94.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The company had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total value of $115,391.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,135.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 694 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total transaction of $115,391.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,701 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,135.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total value of $222,961.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,108,013.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,438 shares of company stock valued at $14,858,680 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth about $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 24.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

