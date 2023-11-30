Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Holdings Lifted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 215,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $4,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 699.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 118,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 103,322 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 1st quarter valued at $1,726,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sotera Health by 268.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Sotera Health by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 311,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Sotera Health Stock Down 0.4 %

SHC opened at $13.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.76 and a 200-day moving average of $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Sotera Health has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 2.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sotera Health ( NASDAQ:SHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Sotera Health had a negative net margin of 30.99% and a positive return on equity of 53.66%. The company had revenue of $263.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.94 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SHC shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Sotera Health from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sotera Health from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sotera Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on SHC

About Sotera Health

(Free Report)

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing. It also provides microbiological and analytical chemistry testing, and advisory services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.