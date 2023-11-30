Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sotera Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Sotera Health Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHC opened at $13.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Sotera Health has a 1-year low of $7.66 and a 1-year high of $19.40.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $263.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.94 million. Sotera Health had a positive return on equity of 53.66% and a negative net margin of 30.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

About Sotera Health

(Free Report)

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing. It also provides microbiological and analytical chemistry testing, and advisory services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.