Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

SO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Scotiabank lowered Southern from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.57.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $70.23 on Wednesday. Southern has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $75.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.15. The firm has a market cap of $76.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. Analysts expect that Southern will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Southern’s payout ratio is 101.08%.

In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $99,904.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,878,289.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,674,744. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,878,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,490 shares of company stock worth $1,804,905 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Southern by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL purchased a new position in Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $306,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 1,073.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 108,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,644,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

