Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Stock Position Raised by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,718 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $3,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 31.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 34.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 149.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 1,012.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.40.

Insider Activity at Spectrum Brands

In other Spectrum Brands news, CEO David M. Maura purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,328,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 744,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,435,006.31. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO David M. Maura bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.41 per share, with a total value of $1,328,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 744,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,435,006.31. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ehsan Zargar acquired 1,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.50 per share, with a total value of $70,024.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 145,415 shares in the company, valued at $9,670,097.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Spectrum Brands Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE SPB opened at $68.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.83. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.97 and a 52-week high of $85.25.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $740.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.43 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 61.72% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.76%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

