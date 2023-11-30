Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Downgraded to Hold at Truist Financial

Truist Financial downgraded shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $157.00 target price on the software company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SPLK. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Splunk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Splunk from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Splunk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. William Blair downgraded shares of Splunk from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Splunk from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $133.52.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $150.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.75. The firm has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -456.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.09. Splunk has a twelve month low of $72.17 and a twelve month high of $152.00.

In other Splunk news, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total transaction of $1,152,768.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,573,734.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Splunk news, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $219,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 104,548 shares in the company, valued at $15,292,235.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total value of $1,152,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,573,734.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,473. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 104,016.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,487,055 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,173,472,000 after buying an additional 20,467,378 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP increased its position in shares of Splunk by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,583,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $439,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716,120 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Splunk by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $576,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,239 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Splunk during the fourth quarter worth about $83,922,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in Splunk by 11,675.2% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 712,163 shares of the software company’s stock worth $68,282,000 after buying an additional 706,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

