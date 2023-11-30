SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, SpringWorks Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.67.

SWTX opened at $26.83 on Wednesday. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $34.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.72 and a 200 day moving average of $26.02.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.04. Equities analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWTX. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

