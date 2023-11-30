Sprott Physical Gold Trust (TSE:PHYS.U) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.10

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (TSE:PHYS.U – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$15.10 and traded as high as C$15.88. Sprott Physical Gold Trust shares last traded at C$15.88, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.12.

